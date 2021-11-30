Polianta Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Open Lending by 12.2% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of LPRO opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,876 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,654. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.