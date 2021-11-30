Polianta Ltd Invests $1.17 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

