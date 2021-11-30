Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,400 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

DDD opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

