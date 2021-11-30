Polianta Ltd Takes $1.16 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.81. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,158,230. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

