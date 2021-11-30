Polianta Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.