Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of PGZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,472. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

