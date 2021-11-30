QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 150,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

