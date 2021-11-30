Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $856.03 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Raydium has a total market cap of $856.03 million and approximately $172.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $11.08 or 0.00019426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,235,462 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

