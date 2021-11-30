Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

