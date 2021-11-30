Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $12.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

