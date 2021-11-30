Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 8,582 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average of $244.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,600 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

