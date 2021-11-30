Realio Network Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $298,041.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

