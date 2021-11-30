Refined Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $224.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

