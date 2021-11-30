Refined Wealth Management Has $12.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 9.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.