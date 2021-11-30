Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 22,670 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.