Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $188.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

