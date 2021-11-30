Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 22.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

