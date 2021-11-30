RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $959,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

