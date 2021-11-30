RFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,770 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

