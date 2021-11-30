RFG Advisory LLC Buys 8,251 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.56% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.