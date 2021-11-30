RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

