RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $82.47 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

