RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

