RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,442 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.39% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $91,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

