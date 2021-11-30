RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 125,806 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,200,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

