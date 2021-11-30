RFG Advisory LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $5,955,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $503,000. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000.

EFG stock opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

