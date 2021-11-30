RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 37,853 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

ANGL stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

