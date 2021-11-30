RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,702,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,639. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

