RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,901 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 416,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $55.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.06.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

