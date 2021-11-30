RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $60.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.