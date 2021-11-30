RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

