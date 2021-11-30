Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.