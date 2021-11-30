Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
