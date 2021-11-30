RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 21.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

RocketLab stock opened at 16.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.42. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

