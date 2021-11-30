Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 70.4% in November

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth about $7,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of ROSS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 480,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.