Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $5,306.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,053.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.33 or 0.08233137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00367314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.77 or 0.01002154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085818 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00425080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.05 or 0.00389200 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

