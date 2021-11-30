Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,377,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of SAGE opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

