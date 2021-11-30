Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Saia by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $335.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.39. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

