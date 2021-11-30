Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Cap Reaches $604,439.31

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $604,439.31 and approximately $93,897.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

