salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.
Shares of CRM traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.44.
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
