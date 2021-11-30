salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of CRM traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.44.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

