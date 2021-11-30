salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.224-7.234 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.23 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.44.

CRM stock traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.96. 13,445,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $261.68. The company has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

