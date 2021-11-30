Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 111,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.