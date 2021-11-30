Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Increased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after buying an additional 527,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

