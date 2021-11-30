Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.09 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

