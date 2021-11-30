Scrypta Market Capitalization Achieves $117,923.61 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 71.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $117,923.61 and approximately $5.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00058311 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,614,157 coins and its circulating supply is 18,814,157 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

