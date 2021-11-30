Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Selfkey has a market cap of $72.67 million and $26.22 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00088929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

