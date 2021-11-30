Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

