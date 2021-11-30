Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $15.13 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 1.34% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 124,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25,721.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,800,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

