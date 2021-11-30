Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 40,000 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,953,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 798,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 589,593 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,268,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 913,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 400,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

