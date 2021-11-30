Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 19,500 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,309,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $12,509,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

