ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 151.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $672.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.27, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

